Divya Khosla Kumar Says She Can't Comment On Her Craft But Milap Zaveri Is Happy With Her Performance

Divya Khosla Kumar is all set to return to the big screen with Satyameva Jayate 2 opposite John Abraham. The actress earlier had also taken on the director's duty for releases like Sanam Re and Yaariyan, and has said that she does not look at the upcoming film as a comeback.

Satyameva Jayate 2 Song Kusu Kusu: Nora Fatehi's Sizzling Belly Dance Moves Steal The Show

Divya who has made her acting debut with Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo said working behind and in from of the camera is the same. "I was busy directing videos and movies, so I was always on the sets. Whether you work in front of the camera or behind it, both are the same. So, I won't call the movie a comeback. I have been acting since the age of 17... I was very young then. And over the years I have learnt and grown through my experiences, which I try to implement when I make films," Divya told Free Press Journal.

Comparing acting and direction, Divya called directing "way more difficult and strenuous". She added, "Acting becomes easy, eventually. And the audience will have to tell me about my acting after they watch the film. I can't give a judgement on my craft. Director Milap Zaveri is happy with my performance and he has written a strong character for me. I am happy that I got this opportunity to work with John in an action film. It will help me build my place."

Divya also revealed that she left the director within her at the doorstep when she entered Milap Zaveri's set for Satyameva Jayate 2. "When you go on the sets as an actor, your mindset is different. I was on Milap's sets and I just had to do my job as an actor. I came prepared as an actor. No director will be keen on running acting classes on the sets and nor does he or she have time," she added.

Satyameva Jayate 2 Trailer: John Abraham Takes On Three Roles, This Time Its Satya Vs Jay

Talking about her co-star John, Divya added, "We share a good rapport and we ended up becoming friends while shooting the movie. There was a certain comfort level between us, which translated on screen. John is a dedicated actor and comes prepared to the set. Working with John was an amazing experience."

Satyameva Jayate 2 is set to release in theatres on November 25.