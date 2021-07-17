Does Alaya F Take Relationship Advice From Her Mom Pooja Bedi?

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actress Alaya F revealed that she loves to have deep conversation with her mother Pooja Bedi. When asked if she turns to her mother too for relationship related issues, she said that her mother is very knowledgeable when it comes to relationships and life in general.

She said, "She loves talking and solving people's problems and issues. She knows everything about my life. Our conversations go with the flow where we get bits of advice naturally. I have never sat down with her and asked for suggestions, not because I feel awkward as she's my mother."

Alaya further added, "When we are together we don't need special conversations to discuss our relationship issues. We talk a lot anyway and share our views and opinions mutually."

Recently, Alaya who made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020, reacted to the rumours of dating Smita Thackeray's son Aaishvary Thackeray.

She had said that Aaishvary is her wonderful friend and an extremely talented person, but there is noting going on between them.

She had said, "These stories used to spark curiosity amongst my near and dear ones, but now even they are used to it. As far as my personal life is concerned, I don't stress about it as much as I do about my professional life. I feel your personal life should fall into place naturally. You should only work on being the best version of yourself every day. That's what I did throughout the lockdown. It was all about me thinking about myself and not about any other person."