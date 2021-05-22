EXCLUSIVE! Bidita Bag Says Actors Should Get Priority, Film Fraternity Should Arrange For Vaccination Drive

Bollywood actress Bidita Bag best known for Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Sholay Girl was recently seen in Hotstar Special Teen Do Paanch. Bidita recently opened up about her pandemic experience with Filmibeat and said that she is worried about going back to work. She added that it is time for the industry to come together and get all the actors vaccinated.

Talking about her experience during the first lockdown and the second wave, Bidita said that she is now more scared than ever. "Last year people had gotten very creative during the lockdown but this year is very stressful. I am safe with my family but still, it is stressful. Actors are the only people who have to work without their masks on. Frontline and healthcare workers can still wear their masks but we can't. I am scared because one of my co-stars also passed away," she added referring to Special OPS actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal who succumbed to COVID-19 on May 1, 2021.

She added that the shortage of vaccine is another reason for worry. She told us at Filmibeat, "My other co-stars who fell seriously ill have other health issues now. So I am worried, vaccines also aren't available for people about 18 now. I hope they find a solution for the vaccine shortage because we will have to go back to work in a month or two. It's not solely based on us, we can't say that we don't want to go back to work because it's the producer's decision. The crew also needs to work."

Bag believes now that frontline and healthcare workers have received vaccinations, it's time actors got some priority. She said, "I think the film fraternity should come forward and arrange for something so that all actors can get vaccinated. Now that the frontline and health workers have been given the vaccines, so now maybe we can prioritize actors."

"In the lockdown actors are the only people entertaining everyone. But the film industry is not that organised. The association should come forward with a solution," she concluded.

The actress also shared some advice for her fans who are struggling amid the lockdown. Bidita emphasised on the importance of mental and physical health. She added that to keep the mind healthy and happy, people should engage in things that make them happy. "People should currently focus on their physical and mental health. Take on a new hobby, read books, learn an instrument. Now is the time to fulfil whatever you want to do in life."