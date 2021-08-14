Exclusive: Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah Ranks At 8.8 On IMDb Just 2 Days After Its Release

Independence Day 2021 is approaching and there is nothing like the feeling of pride and patriotism all around. Celebrating the spirit of this monumental day is the recently released film Shershaah. The Sidharth Malhotra-starter has been getting rave reviews from the masses.

The story that is powerful and inspirational, highlights the valour and great sacrifices of all our soldiers during the Kargil War of 1999. And, especially of one particular soldier, the late Captain Vikram Batra.

The movie traces the journey of the war hero who valiantly fought for our country, capturing two significant points at the LOC before he sacrificed his life to protect us all.

Both critics and audiences alike have taken to their respective digital platforms to praise the movie. They have not only commended the touching story but also the vision, the direction and the performances.

Getting in to the skin of his character, Sidharth's portrayal of Captain Batra has been called his career-best performance to date. Kiara Advani played the role of Vikram Batra with panache. The chemistry between the two stars has also been the talk of the town.

Apart from the glory and cheer, within only a few days of its release, the movie has already managed to gain a towering rating of 8.8 on IMDB. With this, Shershaah surely cemented its place among the finest war movies that have been made in our industry.