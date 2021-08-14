Exclusive: Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah Ranks At 8.8 On IMDb Just 2 Days After Its Release

Independence
Day
2021
is
approaching
and
there
is
nothing
like
the
feeling
of
pride
and
patriotism
all
around.
Celebrating
the
spirit
of
this
monumental
day
is
the
recently
released
film
Shershaah.
The
Sidharth
Malhotra-starter
has
been
getting
rave
reviews
from
the
masses.
The
story
that
is
powerful
and
inspirational,
highlights
the
valour
and
great
sacrifices
of
all
our
soldiers
during
the
Kargil
War
of
1999.
And,
especially
of
one
particular
soldier,
the
late
Captain
Vikram
Batra.
The
movie
traces
the
journey
of
the
war
hero
who
valiantly
fought
for
our
country,
capturing
two
significant
points
at
the
LOC
before
he
sacrificed
his
life
to
protect
us
all.
Both
critics
and
audiences
alike
have
taken
to
their
respective
digital
platforms
to
praise
the
movie.
They
have
not
only
commended
the
touching
story
but
also
the
vision,
the
direction
and
the
performances.
Getting
in
to
the
skin
of
his
character,
Sidharth's
portrayal
of
Captain
Batra
has
been
called
his
career-best
performance
to
date.
Kiara
Advani
played
the
role
of
Vikram
Batra
with
panache.
The
chemistry
between
the
two
stars
has
also
been
the
talk
of
the
town.
Apart
from
the
glory
and
cheer,
within
only
a
few
days
of
its
release,
the
movie
has
already
managed
to
gain
a
towering
rating
of
8.8
on
IMDB.
With
this,
Shershaah
surely
cemented
its
place
among
the
finest
war
movies
that
have
been
made
in
our
industry.