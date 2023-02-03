Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Telecast Rights Sold To This OTT Giant? Find Out Here

Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani's
wedding
has
become
one
of
the
most
talked
about
affairs
of
recent
times.
Every
day
we
get
our
hands
on
new
details
on
the
wedding
that
will
reportedly
take
place
on
February
6
at
the
royal
Suryagarh
Fort
Palace
in
Jaisalmer.
While
neither
of
them
has
made
an
official
confirmation
about
their
wedding,
it
is
being
said
that
they
will
have
a
lavish
wedding
in
the
presence
of
only
close
friends
and
family.
It
was
just
yesterday
when
a
Mumbai-based
paparazzi,
through
an
Instagram
post,
claimed
to
cover
the
wedding.
The
post
even
got
a
reaction
from
the
official
Instagram
handle
of
Suryagarh
Palace
Jaisalmer.
And
now
the
buzz
is
that
the
Shershaah
couple's
wedding
will
stream
on
Amazon
Prime
Video.
Sharing
a
cryptic
post
on
their
social
media,
the
OTT
giant
wrote,
"Forts
are
breathtakingly
beautiful
tho...
just
saying".
The
post
includes
an
image
of
Kiara
and
Sidharth
along
with
the
Suryagarh
Fort
Palace.
Check
out
the
post
here...
Well,
this
is
surely
interesting
and
if
the
reports
are
true,
no
wonder
their
massive
fan-base
will
be
eagerly
waiting
for
the
release
of
the
wedding
videos
on
the
OTT
platform.
To
note
speculations
around
the
much-in-love
couple's
wedding
started
surfacing
on
social
media
after
the
Kabir
Singh
actress
made
a
presence
on
Karan
Johar's
chat
show
'Koffee
With
Karan'.
During
her
conversation
with
KJo,
the
actress
reacted
about
the
buzz
around
her
relationship
with
Sidharth
and
said,
"I
am
not
denying
or
accepting".
Reportedly,
the
two
started
dating
during
the
making
of
their
hit
film
Shershaah,
which
was
widely
appreciated
and
fans
also
loved
their
chemistry.
On
the
work
front,
Kiara
Alia
Advani
will
be
next
seen
in
an
upcoming
musical
Satyaprem
Ki
Katha
alongside
Kartik
Aaryan,
which
is
all
set
to
hit
the
theatres
on
June
29,
2023.
Sidharth
Malhotra,
on
the
other
hand,
is
all
geared
up
for
his
digital
debut
with
Indian
Police
Force.
Directed
by
Rohit
Shetty,
the
web
series
also
stars
Vivek
Oberoi
and
Shilpa
Shetty
Kundra
in
the
pivotal
roles
and
will
stream
exclusively
on
the
OTT
platform
Amazon
Prime
Video.