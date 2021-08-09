Farhan Akhtar Celebrates His Production Company Completing 20 Years, Remembers His Debut Film Dil Chahta Hai

Farhan Akhtar took to his social media handle to celebrate 20 years of his production house Excel Entertainment. The actor also remembered his milestone debut film Dil Chahta Hai on this occasion. He penned a heartfelt note while going down memory lane and recalling the film.

The actor-producer-director took to his Twitter handle to state, "And to think all we wanted was to just make Dil Chahta Hai. Thank you life for having other plans. Thank you to actors, writers, directors, technicians, music directors, lyricists and every single person from all creative departments and production teams that walked alongside and sometimes carried me on this journey. None of it was possible without you."

The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor further went on to thank his audiences for giving immense love to all his directed and produced films. Farhan Akhtar added, "And none of it was possible without the love of you, the audiences. It's been your support that's given wings to our dreams. Thank you. All I can say now, 2 decades later is that we're just getting started. Let's fly." Take a look at his tweet.

The 2001 film starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta amongst others in pivotal roles. The movie still remains one of the most adored stories on friendships. Some celebs and fans could not stop praising the movie under Farhan's post.

Abhishek Bachchan congratulated Farhan Akhtar under the post on his production company completing such a huge milestone. It also received a shoutout from Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Keep doing what you're doing, you're doing great. Make more movies. More of Dil Chahta hai, ZNMD etc are needed in the world of entertainment."

While another Twitter user praised the massive hairstyle trend that the film created especially when it came to Aamir Khan's character's hairdo. The user stated, "Thanks for the cool hairstyles you introduced with this movie. I still remember I told him 'Dil Chahta Hai Wala style Kar de." Another user wrote "Such a fresh breeze of air this movie was... from the usual styles of the '90s, this movie welcomed us towards the 21st century. A movie made indeed from the heart Red heart Thanks to all the makers."