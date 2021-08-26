Farhan Akhtar Feels One Cannot Judge Film By Its Box Office Collection

In the last few years, industry witnessed a change in the behaviour of moviegoers, as more content-oriented films gained popularity among them. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actor Farhan Akhtar spoke about box office collections of films and said that one can't judge a film on the basis of its monetary success.

While speaking to Times Of India, "The fact is that filmmaking is an art form as well as a business, so both are important, but one cannot overshadow the other. In recent times, it had become an unfortunate reality where the box-office figures overshadowed the strength of the content, and if something had strong content, but didn't have a business to boast of, it was not be considered a successful film. But filmmaking is beyond only the box office performance of a movie. That is something that we must respect."

Farhan further added that it is the industry that needs to change its outlook of judging a film based on its collection at the box office. He said that if the people within the fraternity don't respect it, then no one can expect others to do it.

"That change really has to start from within us. If we can make the audience believe that we think that it is the content that's important and it needs to be respected, then everybody will follow it," added the Rock On actor.

With respect to work, Farhan was last seen in Toofaan.

Recently, he announced his next directorial Jee Le Zara which marks the first collaboration of Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.