Gautam Gulati Reveals Why He Walked Out Of Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The film touted to be a progressive love story, stars Ayushmann as a cross functional athlete.

In a recent interview, Gautam Gulati revealed that he was supposed to be a part of this project and was looking forward to work with Abhishek Kapoor. However, he walked out of the romantic drama after reading the final script as he felt that it was different from the initial narration.

Spotboye quoted the Big Boss 8 winner as saying, "I was going to do that film but the narration of the film was a bit different than what was in the final draft. Abhishek Kapoor is a sweet guy and I was really looking forward to working with him."

He further added, "But when the final script came to me, there were some things that didn't seem the same way as I was told earlier in the narration about my character. Earlier I had said yes to do the film just after hearing about my character but after this happened, I spoke to my team, we discussed and ended up not doing the film."

Earlier in an interview with ETimes, Ayushmann had opened up about teaming up with Abhishek Kapoor for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and said, "I'm glad that we finally got the opportunity to work together on a project that's close to my heart. This beautiful love story will take viewers on an emotional roller-coaster ride and it is a total family entertainer."

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is slated for a theatrical release on July 9 this year.

Coming back to Gautam Gulati, the actor was last seen in Salman Khan's Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.