Gautam Gulati Reveals He Accidentally Hit Salman Khan While Shooting An Action Scene For Radhe

Actor Gautam Gulati is currently basking on the success of his recently released movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor essays the role of one of the antagonists in the movie. His performance of that of a deadly goon working for Rana played by Randeep Hooda has been much appreciated by the masses. Now, the actor has revealed one interesting incident from the shooting of the film. Gautam said that he had gone on to accidentally hit Salman Khan who essays the titular role in the movie while performing an action sequence for the same.

The Bigg Boss 8 winner also revealed the superstar's reaction after he did the same. The actor spoke to Viral Bollywood about the same and said, "I hit him accidentally once. "I was very nervous about the fight scene, honestly. I had to learn some things. As a hero, I know what I have to do; how to fight, how to attack with style. But this time I was playing a villain, so had to learn how to take punches."

The Diya Aur Baati Hum actor added that after Salman was hit slightly by him, he was taken aback for once. However, when Gautam went on to apologize to him immediately, the Ek Tha Tiger actor asked him not to worry. Gautam revealed that he was a little careful not to go close to someone while performing an action scene after this incident.

Earlier the Behen Hogi Teri actor revealed that Salman suggested his rogue clean-shaven look for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Talking to Pinkvilla about the same, Gautam revealed that the megastar suggested he shave off his head for his role. The Operation Cobra actor went on to say that his character is that of a hard-core psycho in the movie and after trying several looks for the same, Salman suggested he go for a clean-shaven look. Gautam further said that he did not even think for once before doing the same and revealed that an actor should be ready to try out something different.

Talking about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, it also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kanungo in pivotal roles. The movie has been helmed by Prabhudeva. It has been released in a hybrid manner, both in theatres and on the OTT platforms.