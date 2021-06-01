Jacqueline Fernandez Says Her Parents Are Worried About Her; 'They Want Me To Live With Them In Bahrain'

Due to the uncertainty looming amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the work schedule of many Bollywood stars have gone for a toss. Amid this, Jacqueline Fernandez in a recent interview, talked about how her parents are worried about her safety in India, and desperately want her to return back to Bahrain.

While speaking with ETimes, the Race 3 actress was quoted as saying, "My friends from Sri Lanka and my parents, who live in Bahrain, watch the news and panic when they see the situation in India. My parents desperately want me to live with them in Bahrain... even my uncles and cousins in Sri Lanka are asking me to come and stay with them. However, I am pretty intent on staying put here and continuing the work I am doing."

Speaking about the second wave of the pandemic, Jacqueline said, "I think in 2020, the outbreak of the virus shocked everyone. This time around, while we were under-prepared for the second wave, people came out in large numbers to actively help those in distress."

The actress too has been reaching out to those in distress with her new initiative. Jacqueline has been focusing on all her energies on helping people affected by COVID-19 in various ways through her foundation.

Last year, Jacqueline Fernandez was juggling between the shoots of her upcoming films, Pawan Kriplani's horror comedy Bhoot Police, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey when the COVID-19 lockdown was announced.

Earlier this year, when the lockdown restrictions were lifted, the actress also kickstarted the shooting of Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu when the latter and few crew members were diagnosed with COVID-19.