Jacqueline Fernandez: I Try To See Positivity In The Unity Even Amidst The Pandemic

Jacqueline Fernandez had recently launched her YOLO (You Only Live Once) Foundation to help share stories of kindness and also help the ones in need during these trying times.

Talking about her foundation in an interview with a leading channel, Jacqueline said, "Whenever we see news whatever we see and hear is so negative as the entire country is going through a huge crisis. What I try to see is the positivity in the unity, people coming out to help. So for me I wish I had done this sooner but this really affected me in such a way that I felt I need to do something, to give back and help and do my own bit. Life has changed a lot but for me I am trying to see the positive side."

She further added, "I just launched a foundation of my own and it has honestly been life changing because ever since we have started working on it, it has been one of the most life changing things that's ever happened to me. I really hope it grows and we can help as many people as possible."

Jacqueline has been on the forefront of her foundation since its launch herself as they collaborated with different NGOs. The actress made a visit to the Roti Bank Foundation, helping serve food to the needy.

She also worked with the Feline Foundation to help feed the voiceless stray animals and through YOLO they have been distributing masks and sanitisers to the Mumbai Police Force as well among other efforts to help in as many ways as possible in the ongoing pandemic.