Khushi Kapoor Is Giving Urban Chic Girl Vibes In Lavender Bikini, Navya Nanda & Shanaya Kapoor React

Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor has set the internet ablaze with her latest post. The star kid shared a couple of photos on her Instagram in which she can be seen vibing in the urban chic girl style.

In the first photo, Khushi can be seen in a lavender bikini standing near the pool while tilting her head towards the sky. Another photo shows the 20-year-old showing all her attire in the sun-kissed photo. Khushi matched her lavender coloured bikini with a similar women shrug, which looked perfect with the picturesque background.

She captioned the post as, "Pool day," along with with a purple heart emoji and a sun emoji. Take a look at the post,

Khushi Kapoor's Phone Wallpaper Is A Beautiful Picture Of Her With Mother Sridevi

While the pictures impressed many netizens, it also caught the eye of Khushi's cousin sister, Shanaya Kapoor. Impressed by the post, she wrote, "Girl u on (fire emoji)" and Maheep Kapoor dropped fire and purple heart emojis in the comments. Meanwhile, Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, "Cuteeeee" and Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap wrote, "unrealllll."

For the unversed, Khushi recent make her Instagram account public. The star kid has already garnered a huge fan following after making several public appearances with her sister Janhvi Kapoor. She currently has over 450 thousand followers on the photo-sharing app.

Khushi is currently completing her schooling in New York and plans to follow the footsteps of her mom Sridevi and sister Janhvi and become an actress. Recently father Boney Kapoor opened up about Khushi's debut and said, "Yes, Khushi is also keen on acting. You will hear an announcement soon."

Khushi Kapoor's Bollywood Debut: Boney Kapoor Says 'You Will Hear An Announcement Soon'

On the other hand, Janhvi has been making headline for her acting projects. After leading Maddock Films-produced horror-comedy Roohi co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, Janvhi will be seen in films like will soon be seen in Good Luck Jerry, Dostana 2, Bombay Girl, and more.