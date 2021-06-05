KRK Calls Arjun Kapoor His Only Real Friend In Bollywood; Says 'I Will Never Criticize Your Film'

Lately, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is in the news for his ongoing legal tussle with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Amid this, the self-proclaimed critic recently took to his Twitter page and claimed that he had a long discussion over a call with Arjun Kapoor.

KRK thanked the Sardar Ka Grandson actor for reaching out to him and called him his only real friend in Bollywood. He further promised never to criticize Arjun's films again. In the past, KRK had bashed several of Arjun's movies in his reviews.

KRK Clarifies He Wasn't Referring To Actor Govinda In His Tweet After The Latter Breaks His Silence!

KRK's latest tweet read, "Thank you so much @arjunk26 Bhai for your call and long discussion. Now I understood that you are only my real friend in Bollywood. And you are only real MARD who is not scared of anyone. Now I will never ever criticise your film."

Have a look at his Twitter post.

Thank you so much @arjunk26 Bhai for your call and long discussion. Now I understood that you are only my real friend in Bollywood. And you are only real MARD who is not scared of anyone. Now I will never ever criticise your film. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 4, 2021

Since the last few days, KRK has been grabbing eyeballs for his feud with Salman Khan after the latter slapped him with a defamation case.

While KRK claimed that the superstar took this legal action against him for bashing his latest release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman's legal team quashed KRK's claims. They clarified that the legal action was taken against KRK for making derogatory remarks about the superstar and his brand 'Being Human.'

Meanwhile, KRK also dragged Govinda in this row with his tweet that read, ""Govinda Bhai thank you for your love and support. I won't disappoint you!" This left everyone wondering if the Coolie No. 1 actor was really supporting KRK over Salman in their feud.

KRK Passes Derogatory Remarks On Rani Mukerji; Says She Married Aditya Chopra For Money

However soon, Govinda put all these speculations to rest by clarifying that has not even spoken to KRK and has no idea about his case with Salman. He further called KRK as someone who creates "nuisance" and has an "agenda" by dragging him in this matter that has nothing to do with him.

On the other hand, KRK put out a tweet in which he said that he wasn't referring to Govinda, the actor but his friend with the same name.

In his earlier tweets, KRK had even mentioned names of celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh amongst others and said that he calls all of him 'bhai'.