Manoj Bajpayee: OTT Has Been The Only Saviour For The Entertainment Industry Amid Pandemic

Actor Manoj Bajpayee who has been quite active on OTT platforms, told a leading daily that OTT was the only one medium of entertainment in a situation like lockdown, as it kept people busy and away from negativity caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"This has happened worldwide. There was only one medium of entertainment in a situation like lockdown when people couldn't even step out and do anything, forget about watching a film in threatres. OTT has been the only saviour for the entertainment industry amid pandemic," said Bajpayee while speaking to Hindustan Times.

Lauding multiple OTT platforms, Bajpayee said that the various shows and films on them kept people away from all the anxiety and stress. It was the only medium that kept people entertained, because all the theatres were closed during lockdown last year. Manoj further said OTT is a big ocean from where people can choose what they want to watch.

The The Family Man actor further asserted that not only for audiences, but OTT has been a blessing for many actors as well.

"All those people who can do some worthwhile job have got the chance to showcase their ability. It is a one of a kind situation. I pray that this time of celebrating talent and quality does not go away. In our country we often see that talented people were getting almost no due. The OTT has become a miracle for many," said Bajpayee.

Manoj Bajpayee Wants To 'Maximize My Potential Before I Get Older', Pankaj, Rajkummar Have Time On Their Side

When asked if he feels that he has been reintroduced to his audience now, he said that the unique thing that has happened to him and his career is that it has taken him to a different kind of a fan base which is teen and young people.

Manoj Bajpayee Denies Working With Vijay Sethupathi In The Family Man 3: Don't Know Where It's Coming From

"The audience of that age was not that aware of my work. Those are the people who are loving and liking my work in this past two years. It has kind of excited them to look at all my other past works. That I find is amazing," concluded Bajpayee.