Manoj Bajpayee Denies Working With Vijay Sethupathi In The Family Man 3: Don’t Know Where It's Coming From

Manoj Bajpayee is yet to confirm his return for The Family Man 3, however, reports have claimed the actor will be seen teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi. Latter has already denied the stories, now Manoj Bajpayee has opened up about the rumours.

According to Spotboye, Manoj said, "I really don't know where this is coming from. Vijay is working with Shahid Kapoor in Raj and DK's series. So maybe people are confused. At the moment there is no project with Vijay Sethupathi."

Earlier Vijay had said that while he would love to collaborate with Bajpayee, the rumours are not true. He said, "I would love to work with Manoj ji. But there is nothing with him at the moment. About The Family Man season 3, I've no idea. I'm doing another series with Raj and DK. These are conjectural copies concocted on the desk when there is no real action to report in the entertainment business."

After the success of the season, two fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement for season three. The final episode hinted at the show was set against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown. The scene shows a mysterious person sitting in Kolkata while getting ready for a Chinese mission with Guan Yu.

Earlier this year, talking about the scene, Raj revealed that the scene was shot separately because they weren't sure about addressing the pandemic in the upcoming season. "The scene was shot later. It was representative of where we might go and where we might not go later. The idea is to give a little tease. Now that there are fans of the show, it's fun to do a teaser. I am sure we are going to address it a bit (the Covid-19 situation), for sure, but if it is going to be little or much, that we have to sit and write."

Raj and DK revealed that they are still writing season 3 and will announce the return soon.