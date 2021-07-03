Neetu Kapoor Pulls Son Ranbir's Leg; Asks Him To Call Her Every Day

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular young stars in the film industry who enjoys an immense fan-following; but deep down, he is still a mumma's boy. His mom Neetu has the biggest influence on him and the mother-son duo always leave us gushing over their cute bond.

Recently, Neetu had a special request for her son Ranbir. The senior actress took to her Instagram page and urged young people to call their parents every day. She also pulled her son Ranbir's leg, asking him to call her too.

In the video shared by the Kabhi Kabhie actress, "Beta, can you send a message to all young people to call their parents everyday, even after the lockdown. Social media pe toh bohut busy ho toh apne family ko bhi do minute ka time dena toh banta hai, hain na (You are always busy on social media, should spare a few minutes for your family too, right)?"

Neetu captioned her Instagram post as saying, "I am sure my good bachcha will spread the good word. And call me too! Just #SayItWithRanbir. #EmotionsInPortrait @oppomobileindia." The video message shared by Neetu was a part of a social media promotional activity for a mobile phone brand which is endorsed by Ranbir.

See her video.

Earlier in an interview with Filmfare magazine, Neetu had shared that Ranbir often discusses films with her. "We always discussed movies, Ranbir and myself, we discussed actors, we discussed performances, since the beginning. We've always had that relationship. That's our passion. He also discusses his films with me when he wants, though he makes his own decisions. But once in a while he also wants my take on the script," she was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her comeback on screen after a long gap with Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming projects include Shamshera, Brahmastra and Animal.