Ranbir, Neetu And Riddhima Attend Alia Bhatt's Grandfather's Birthday Party; See Inside Pictures

Alia Bhatt's grandfather turned a year older on Wednesday (June 16). To cheer him up amid these trying times, the family hosted an intimate birthday celebration for him at home. Alia's actor-beau Ranbir Kapoor, his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also made their presence felt at the bash.

Later, Alia and Riddhima took to their respective social media handles to share some glimpses from the fun-filled celebration for their Instafamily. Have a look at the pictures.

Pose Like A Boss! Alia Bhatt, her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt pose for a picture with the birthday boy. Say Cheese It's selfie time for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Soni Razdan. Happy Faces Going by these pictures, it looks like everyone had a blast at Alia's grandpa's birthday party. What do you folks think? There, We Spotted Ranbir Kapoor Too! The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor was seen photobombing his sister Riddhima while she was all busy striking a cool pose with the birthday boy.

Earlier, Soni Razdan had penned a beautiful birthday note for her father that read, "Daddy has turned 93 years young today ! The best story teller to children in the world .. he used to make them up as he went along .. and we even had a series called Neelam and Gagan .. which he regaled my sis and me with in weekly instalments ; a prolific badminton and snooker player in the olden days; a good bridge player and now an avid golfer ( yes he still plays) apart from being an architect who still practices ! ... (designed Chitrakoot and Woodlands) the list is endless and so is his boundless energy, enthusiasm and ability to tell the most hilarious jokes with full character renditions. Many of the talents we possess in the family we get from him. Happy Birthday darling daddy. You make us all proud."

Coming back to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the lovebirds will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy adventure Brahmastra.