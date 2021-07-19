Neha Dhupia Says She Was Pregnant When Angad Bedi Got COVID-19; 'It Was A lot That We Went Through'

Earlier today, actress Neha Dhupia announced her second pregnancy via her Instagram handle, and many celebrities congratulated her and Angad Bedi for their second innings as parents. While speaking to a leading daily, Neha revealed that her pregnancy has been anything but easy because while she was pregnant, her actor-husband became COVID-19 positive and the duo went through a tough time.

"Hard is an understatement. It was a lot that we went through. It's always hard when someone around you gets COVID-19, and harder when you're pregnant, but Angad was the one who helped me stay positive in that period," told Neha to Hindustan Times.

She further added that the second pregnancy has been different, because she has less questions in her mind, as she knows how and why the mind and body react to pregnancy.

Dhupia, who is due in October, said that she always compares her second pregnancy to the first one.

Speaking about being pregnant amid the ongoing pandemic, Neha said, "We've been treading on with caution a little more this time than before. And mostly staying indoors, making most of the time with Mehr, and gearing her up and the home for the baby."

She went on to add that the one thing that overwhelms her is the world we're living in. "There's a lot of uncertainty that goes into your head, like are we bringing our child into a safe zone or not. But as a mum, you always have that in our mind, if you're good enough. These are some of the questions that overwhelm you," shared Dhupia.

In the same interview, Neha asserted that she and Angad are preparing their daughter Mehr to learn the art of sharing before they welcome their second child.

"She's padded with so much love between her grandparents and her parents that we also have to prepare her that she'd have to share everything, including mummy and daddy time. That's something which is going to be hard for us to prepare her for," said Neha.