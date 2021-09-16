Pooja Hegde Shares A Cute Video From Her Make Up Room, Looks Super Hot With Wet Hair!

Pooja Hegde is super busy with multiple films signed as she hops from one set to another consistently. The actress who is busy living the suitcase life has dropped a hint that something is brewing, with her recent post.

Pooja Hegde recently took to her social media handle to upload videos from her vanity van in which she could be seen in a white outfit and open wet hair, looking super sultry.

The actress's update has the fans wondering what's brewing next for the Pan-India star. As she is always one some set or the other owing to her jam-packed schedules.

Pooja Hegde has multiple films across various film industries which include Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh, Pan-India film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Bhaijaan with Salman Khan, Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Most Eligible Bachelor, Beast opposite Thalapathy Vijay as well as #SSMB28 with Mahesh Babu in the pipeline.