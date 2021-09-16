Pooja Hegde Shares A Cute Video From Her Make Up Room, Looks Super Hot With Wet Hair!

Pooja
Hegde
is
super
busy
with
multiple
films
signed
as
she
hops
from
one
set
to
another
consistently.
The
actress
who
is
busy
living
the
suitcase
life
has
dropped
a
hint
that
something
is
brewing,
with
her
recent
post.
Pooja
Hegde
recently
took
to
her
social
media
handle
to
upload
videos
from
her
vanity
van
in
which
she
could
be
seen
in
a
white
outfit
and
open
wet
hair,
looking
super
sultry.
The
actress's
update
has
the
fans
wondering
what's
brewing
next
for
the
Pan-India
star.
As
she
is
always
one
some
set
or
the
other
owing
to
her
jam-packed
schedules.
Pooja
Hegde
has
multiple
films
across
various
film
industries
which
include
Cirkus
alongside
Ranveer
Singh,
Pan-India
film
Radhe
Shyam
with
Prabhas,
Bhaijaan
with
Salman
Khan,
Acharya
with
Chiranjeevi
and
Ram
Charan,
Most
Eligible
Bachelor,
Beast
opposite
Thalapathy
Vijay
as
well
as
#SSMB28
with
Mahesh
Babu
in
the
pipeline.