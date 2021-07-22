Raj Kundra's Case: Crime Branch Finds 70 Pornographic Videos And Server From The Businessman's House: Report

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police had arrested actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra with connection to a case that was registered against him in February 2021. He was arrested on Monday (July 19) night for allegedly making pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. With Kundra's arrest, many shocking revelations about the pornographic racket has been unfolding through the ongoing investigation. Now according to a news report in The Times Of India, the crime branch had conducted a raid in the businessman's house. The raid resulted in them finding 70 pornographic videos and server from his house.

The pornographic videos retrieved from Raj Kundra's house were reportedly shot by the businessman's personal assistant Umesh Kamar. The report further stated that the police officials will be sending the server for further forensic analysis to check if Kundra used it to upload or send the videos to Kenrin. Apart from this, the crime branch has also asked the bank to hand over the records of Raj's bank accounts from the last two years as speculations are rife that he was in this racket for the past two years.

Meanwhile, a news report in Mid-Day also quoted that Raj Kundra was evading arrest by allegedly paying a bribe of Rs 25 lakh to crime branch officials. The report stated that Arvind Srivastava aka Yash Thakur who was headlining the pornographic racket that was busted in March also complained to the Anti-Corruption Bureau about Raj offering a bribe to avoid arrest. Thakur's complaint was then forwarded to the Mumbai Police Chief's office in April, to which there was no response.

Raj Kundra will now be remaining in judicial custody till July 23. The businessman is in custody with Ryan Tharpe who was a technology associate for Kundra's app Hotshots. The police authorities have also found a bank transfer in the businessman's account from the Hotshot app. The last transaction had taken place in January 2021, a month before the police complaint was filed against Kundra. However, the Mumbai Police has also revealed that they have not found any evidence against actress Shilpa Shetty in the racket.