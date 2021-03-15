Rana Daggubati Urges Audience To Experience Haathi Mere Saathi On Big Screens

Eros International's upcoming saga of man vs wild, Haathi Mere Saathi, spells out cinematic excellence in every way. Directed by renowned filmmaker Prabhu Solomon, the film has a stellar ensemble cast including Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

Shantanu Moitra's music, Resul Pookutty's background score and A.R. Ashok Kumar's cinematography are some of the many factors that are going to take the film and the overall movie experience notch higher. The entire film is shot in the deep dense forests of Kerela and Thailand.

Rana, who hails from a film family and the one who has dealt with many aspects of filmmaking, insists that Haathi Mere Saathi is a film that must be enjoyed in the theatres. Asserting that the film calls for theatrical viewing, Rana says, "Haathi Mere Saathi is a story with a soul. It's a movie rooted deep in emotions and an enormity that can be realised only on the big screens."

Speaking about theatres, Rana shares that the south films which have released post lockdown, have done tremendously well at the box-office. The theatres have been operating under strict Covid protocols and the audiences too have followed the guidelines with complete seriousness. The South films have fared brilliantly at the box office and Rana's sure the North box-office will follow suit. He says, "Just like the Southern industry, I strongly feel that our movie has the potential to bring the Hindi audience to the theaters too."

Speaking about the cinematic brilliance of Haathi Mere Saathi, the Academy Award-winning sound designer, Resul Pookutty has given a world-class score for this jungle drama. A laptop or a mobile phone can't do justice to the sound experience that Resul has created, opines Rana.

Haathi Mere Saathi is a story inspired by multiple events and traces the narrative of a man (Rana Daggubati), who spends most of his life in the jungle, dedicated to protecting the ecosystem. Fans have been looking forward to this endearing tale of a special bond between a man and elephants. 2021's first trilingual film, will release as Aranya in Telugu and as Kaadan in Tamil.

This will be a hat-trick for Rana as Haathi Mere Saathi is his third trilingual film, post the mammoth Baahubali series and The Ghazi Attack, films that received immense love across the globe.

The film is produced by Eros Motion Pictures, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, an established leader in the Indian film industry with a track record of over 40 years.

The pan-India multilingual film will premiere on March 26, 2021. So, lock your date for a wild adventure you'd love to experience in a theatre near you!

