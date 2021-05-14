Rhea Chakraborty Shares Heartfelt Note On Unity Amidst The Pandemic, Says 'Humanity Was Restored'

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty took to her social media to share a heartfelt message on the unity that people have been showing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic situation. It is not a hidden fact that people have been coming to each other's help during these adverse times. Rhea lauded this spirit of humankind amidst the COVID-19 second wave.

Talking about the same, Rhea took to her Instagram story to write that it fills her heart to see people standing together in this time of crisis that will go down in history. The Sonali Cable actress added that what will really go down in history was how the human race was divided but they eventually got united again due to this diversity. Take a look at her post.

Rhea further stated that amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, people did not judge or hate each other but just focused on fighting and winning the battle against the virus together. She concluded the post by stating that because of this crisis, humanity was restored and everyone saved the world together. She lastly asked her fans to keep the faith during these tough times.

The Jalebi actress had recently opened her Instagram DM to help people in this need of the hour. Rhea had shared a message on her social media handle that said, "Tough times call for unity, help all those that you can. small help or big help, help is help. Dm me if I can help in any way, will try my best. Take care, be kind. Love and strength, Rhea."

Rhea had also stated recently that her uncle had passed away due to COVID-19. She shared a picture of her late uncle and captioned the same stating, "Col S Suresh Kumar VSM (Retd)10.11.1968- 1.5.2021. A renowned orthopaedic surgeon, a decorated officer, a loving father and a wonderful human being. Covid took you away, but your legacy continues. Suresh Uncle, you're a real-life Hero. I salute you sir R.I.P. I urge you all to please be home and stay safe, Covid doesn't see good or bad." Take a look at her post.

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty will be seen in the movie Chehre. The thriller flick has been helmed by Rumi Jaffery. It will be starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.