Sajid Nadiadwala To Play A Game Of Chess With Viswanathan Anand, To Raise Funds For The Needy Amidst COVID-19

Bollywood Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, is to play a game of chess with the world champion Viswanathan Anand on a virtual event on YouTube on 13th June, to extend his support to the needy through this devastating second wave of the pandemic.

The event is organized with the sheer motive of, encouraging more and more people to come forward and donate towards serving individuals and families who are at-risk of hunger amidst COVID-19.

Housefull 5 In The Making: Sajid Nadiadwala Brings All Characters Together For The 5th Installment

The organizers took to their social media, to announce the same. Their tweet read, "Next on our list is movie producer, Sajid Nadiadwala! He holds the record of producing some of the super hits in the industry. He will be playing the five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) on June 13th Support #checkmatecovid event: akshayapatra.org/checkmate-covid”

Sajid Nadiadwala To Conduct Vaccination Drive For Crews Of Bachchan Pandey, Heropanti 2 And Tadap

Sajid's love and fondness for the brainy game, is known to all, which he now directs towards raising funds and helping the ones in need. The filmmaker also recently held a vaccination drive for over 500 employees of his organization, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and their families.