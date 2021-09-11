Sakinaka Rape Case: Swara Bhasker And Amruta Fadnavis Condemn The Brutal Rape And Death Of The Victim

The brutal rape and assault of a woman in her early 30s in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai have sent shockwaves across the whole country. The incident had taken place early on Friday (September 10). The victim has succumbed to her injuries that have led to a massive outrage all over social media. Now former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife and singer Amruta Fadnavis and actress Swara Bhasker has condemned the horrifying act on their social media handles.

Amruta Fadnavis took to her Twitter handle to state, "Sakinaka alleged rape victim succumbs to her injuries-rapist had inserted a rod in her private parts like Nirbhaya case in Delhi. Why are such criminals alive- they are a threat to our own daughters- I strongly feel these demons should be executed in public. #MumbaiRape #sakinaka." Take a look at her tweet.

Sakinaka alleged rape victim succumbs to her injuries-rapist had inserted rod in her private parts like Nirbhaya case in Delhi.

Why are such criminals alive- they are a threat to our own daughters- I strongly feel these demons should be executed in public !#MumbaiRape #sakinaka — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) September 11, 2021

Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhasker took to her social media handle to quote a tweet stating about the shameful incident. She went on to write, "Shocking and shameful! There are no words for the ceaseless horrors that women face. Literally, no city, no state, no place is untouched by this sick disease that makes men monsters." Take a look at Swara's post.

The accused namely Mohit Chouhan who is 45 years of age was arrested after few hours of the incident. The woman had been admitted to the Rajawadi hospital. According to a news report in Zee News, the preliminary probe showed that the victim had been brutally raped, assaulted and an iron rod had been inserted in her private parts. The accused was arrested under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 307 (attempt to murder).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also condemned the gruesome act. While former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also tweeted stating, "Heinous! Shameful! Heart-Wrenching! We demand strong action against all culprits, immediate arrest. Though Hon Courts pronounce punishments, such culprits should be hanged till death.CM must meet Hon CJ of Mumbai HC & request fast track court for the trial of this #Nirbhaya case."

