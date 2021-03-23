Sanjay Kapoor On Shanaya Being Launched By Karan Johar: She Couldn't Have Got A Better Launch Than Dharma

Yesterday, when filmmaker Karan Johar announced the Bollywood debut of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor with Dharma Productions, many netizens took a sharp jibe at him for being the 'flag-bearer of nepotism' and called him out for favouring star kids more than the outsiders. As expected, Karan's post about Shanaya received more negative comments than positive ones.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar Confirms Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood Debut Under His Banner; Film To Go On Floors In July

However, it seems Shanaya's actor-dad Sanjay is unaffected by the negativity around his daughter's debut, and is happy that Dharma Productions has taken Shanaya under its shadow.

"I am overwhelmed. She couldn't have got a better launch than Dharma," claimed the Mission Mangal actor.

It's not the first time when KJo's Dharma Production is launching a star kid. Earlier, the famous production worked as a launch pad for many star kids like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, etc.

ALSO READ: Trolls Mock Karan Johar As He Launches Another Star Kid Shanaya Kapoor; 'Can We Go Beyond The Kapoor Family?'

When asked if he would take any credit for his daughter's grand debut in Bollywood, Sanjay Kapoor proudly said, "Not at all, it is all Shanaya's hard work and she deserves a good launch."

While there's no denying that Shanaya is having a grand launch in Bollywood, but at the end of the day, it's her acting skills that will be counted and will take her career forward. Well for that, we will have to wait and watch.