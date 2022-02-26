The Fame Game: Netizens Laud Madhuri Dixit For Her Brilliant Performance In The Web Series

Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli's latest web series The Fame Game starring Madhuri Dixit Nene in the lead role, is streaming on Netflix and guess what? Netizens are going gaga over Madhuri's brilliant performance in the series. Those who are unaware, The Fame Game chronicles the story of a superstar actress named Anamika Anand (played by Madhuri) whose life turns mysterious after she suddenly gets disappeared.

Going by audiences' reactions, it's pretty clear that not only netizens, but film critics are also in awe of Madhuri Dixit.

A netizen wrote, "Gorgeous ever @MadhuriDixit starrer #TheFameGameOnNetflix has picturised more than what we expect. More Interesting, Intriguing and Engaging. Madhuri Dixit performance will steal your heart for sure 👌 #MustWatch fantastic series of #TheFameGame."

Another netizen wrote, "#TheFameGame is one of the best written shows that I have watched in the recent times...The only drawback about the series for me was its slow pace but it's worth giving a watch... #MadhuriDixit is phenomenal in the show 🔥."

One more netizen wrote, "@MadhuriDixit Ji. What a thrilling ride! I got hooked and finished it in ONE day 😎 So many twists and turns - the suspense was 😅 YOU ARE BRILLIANT! 💥🔥🎉 Still can't get enough of your iconic expressions ❤ Please tell me there's a sequel?"

"Well my mind is officially blown to pieces. That has to be, hands down, @MadhuriDixit best performance, probably ever. The LAYERS! The COMPLEXITY! Just everything about this character, this is truly a MASTERPIECE😩," wrote one more user.

Apart from Madhuri Dixit, The Fame Game also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Sharan, Muskkaan Jaferi and Suhasini Muley in key roles.