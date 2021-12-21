Saqib Saleem On Receiving Nasty Reviews For Salman Khan-Starrer Race 3: Some Reviews Felt Personal

Actor Saqib Saleem is all set for the release of his upcoming film 83, one of the most awaited films of 2021, which chronicles the journey of the Indian cricket team as they won their first World Cup in England in 1983. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Saqib recalled receiving nasty reviews from critics for his performance in Salman Khan-starrer Race 3.

83 Movie Review: Kabir Khan & Ranveer Singh Are Going To Make Every Indian Happy With This Thrilling Innings

He said that he has always maintained that he is an actor, so when he sees films, he is nobody to comment on how good or bad the film is, because he feels, that is for people to say and for people to make judgments about. He further added that he is very critical about his own performance.

He told Hindustan Times, "I remember when that film (Race 3) was released and I saw the film, I'm like, 'I'm very bad in the film'. That was substantiated by the reviews. When I read all the reviews, this was the first time I was getting flak for a performance. Some of those pieces were nasty, felt slightly personal, so it did put me in a headspace (where I thought) 'Okay, do I even know how to act? Am I good, am I bad?'"

Saqib Saleem On Getting Trolled For Race 3: It Was Important For Me To Be Told That I Wasn't Good

He further said, "I remember reading a particular review and it said, 'The usually reliable Saqib Saleem is restricted to adding bro after every dialogue and he's hanging in the film.' Do you know what I took out of that line? I took out the fact that it said 'usually reliable' and that made me believe that 'oh damn, people think I'm good. I just need to find a better role, I have to not take things lightly, I don't have to approach things the same way.'"

He concluded by saying, "It was a slight bit of a bump in the road but I was back up very soon."