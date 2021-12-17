Prithviraj Sukumaran Kicks Off The Countdown To 83 - Watch Video!

Actor-producer Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is also one of the presenters of Kabir Khan’s 83 has kicked off the countdown to the biggest release of this year. After launching interesting videos featuring filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and the veteran cricketer Kirti Azad, the makers had recently released another impressive video featuring the prolific actor-producer Prithviraj Sukumaran kicking off the countdown to 83.

In the video, the proud presenter Prithviraj says, “I don’t think there is a more inspiring underdog story than that of the 1983 World Cup. It is what God wrote a screenplay for what would much later be a great piece of cinema. I really want to see the film on screen. And I am so proud to be able to present 83 in Kerala. I promise you, I will be as excited as a presenter as I am as a viewer. 24th December, 83 hits cinema screens across the world.”

Acclaimed actor and filmmaker, @PrithviOfficial , kicks off the countdown to 83! #7DaysTo83



83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D.#ThisIs83 pic.twitter.com/SwoswuZpKI — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 17, 2021

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup win. Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release. 83 releasing in cinemas on 24th Dec, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83.

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj’s production and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions. The film is jointly produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment.