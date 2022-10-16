Saqib Saleem Teams Up With Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu For Indian Version Of Citadel 

Priyanka Chopra's most talked about international Russo Brothers web series, Citadel, is being made in Hindi. The Hindi adaptation is being headlined by Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Both Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are helming this most ambitious project.

The pre-production work for the show is already in progress while the star cast are also preparing for their characters as the series demands some high-quality action sequences.

Now, as per a report in Pinkvilla, a new cast has been added to the show. It has been learnt that actor Saqib Saleem has been roped in for the Hindi Citadel, where he will join Varun Dhawan and Samantha.

Meanwhile, the show makers are in the process of locking in the location while some more stars will be added to the team.

Pinkvilla quoted a source saying, "Saqib came onboard recently, and plays a very important role in the show. He has started prepping for his part too. Raj and DK are expecting to start shooting from the second half of November. While they will begin filming in Mumbai, the show will also be shot in a few nations abroad. The filmmakers are in the process of finalising these locations, while they are also locking actors for other pivotal roles in Citadel."

Varun and Saquib have worked earlier in Rohit Dhawan's Dishoom. Citadel shooting will go on floors in November 2022. It has also been said that Samantha is taking special Hindi lessons for Citadel. She had earlier teamed up with Raj and DK for The Family Man 2.

While Varun will soon kickstart the promotions of his next, Amar Kaushik's Bhediya, Samantha will be seen in Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam and in Hari-Harish's Yashoda. She also has Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama, which is expected to go on floors next summer. Speaking of Saqib, he recently turned producer and launched a production house, Elemen 3, in partnership with his sister Huma Qureshi's Mudassar Aziz for Double XL.