Vicky Kaushal Had Auditioned For Mohinder Amarnath's Role In 83 Before Raazi's Release: Report

Vicky Kaushal who recently tied the knot with actress Katrina Kaif is already back to work. While he has been making headlines for his personal life, a recent report has revealed that Vicky was set to be part of one of the biggest recent releases on 2021, 83.

According to a report, Kabir Khan was considering Vicky Kaushal for Mohinder Amarnath's role in the world cup biopic, 83. Reportedly Vicky had also auditioned for the role, a source told ETimes, "The audition happened before 'Raazi' released and became hit, after which he preferred to opt-out of the project as he didn't want to play the second lead in the film. Although Kabir Khan was keen that Vicky play Mohinder Amarnath's role."

However, it was Saqib Saleem who took on the role of Mohinder Amarnath in the film has is been praised for playing the star batsman. For the unversed, 83 was released in theatres on December 24 and has been praised by critics and fans alike.

The film documenting India's heroic win at the 83 World Cup also starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil and many more in pivotal roles.

Coming back to Vicky, the actor post his lavish wedding had been shooting in Indore for his upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan. A picture of the two from the streets of Indore also went viral earlier this week.

In the picture, Vicky can be seen riding a bike with Sara sitting behind him. Vicky was seen in a green t-shirt and blue jeans, while Sara wore a yellow printed saree and a sweater. It is unclear, which project the two have begun filming for.

The actor recently returned home to celebrate the holidays with family, however, he is set to begin work on several awaited releases like The Immortal Ashwatthama and Laxman Utekar's untitled film.