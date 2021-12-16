Saqib Saleem On Getting Trolled For Race 3: It Was Important For Me To Be Told That I Wasn't Good

Salman Khan's 2018 film Race 3 was a major disappointment at the box office and was one of the most trolled movies for that year. One of the scenes from the film featuring Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah even went on to be a part of several jokes and memes in which the actress is seen mouthing the infamous dialogue, "Our business is our business, none of your business."

In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Saqib Saleem opened up on getting trolled for his performance in Race 3. The actor said that he took the criticism in his stride and admitted that he got lazy and did nothing new in the film. Saqib said that he never got inside his character and played it superficially. The actor revealed that the trolling gave him a certain kind of clarity on how he should pave his way forward.

Saqib quoted, "I think with Race 3, I got lazy. I did nothing new. I went in with my notion of how commercial films are - I have to look cool. I never got really inside the character and played it superficially. It was important for me to be told that I wasn't good at it. When I was trolled for the film, a lot of people said why he was in that film, what he was doing. It gave me a certain kind of clarity on what I should do now."

The Dishoom actor further said that he doesn't mind getting trolled as long as it is strictly for work. Saqib was quoted as saying, "I want healthy criticism in life. How else will I learn? Sometimes, we actors approach every role in the same way. So, these things add fuel and push you to do better. Criticism is important, but not personal remark."

Workwise, Saqib Saleem will next be seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 in which he is essaying the role of Mohinder Amarnath.