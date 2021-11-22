Shabana Azmi Gets Emotional On Mom Shaukat Kaifi's Death Anniversary; 'You Left & Everything Went Wrong'

Shabana Azmi penned an emotional note for her late mother Shaukat Kaifi on her second death anniversary today (November 22, 2021). The veteran actress shared a picture of her mother and wrote how her passing away brought in a lot of struggles for her.

Shabana tweeted, "You left in my arms 2 years ago on this day mummy and everything went wrong My near fatal accident followed and the world got swallowed up by the Covid pandemic. Theek hi kehte hain ke jab jab tak badon ka haath aap ke sar par hota hai ghar mein barkat rehti hai.We struggle on..."

You left in my arms 2 years ago on this day mummy and everything went wrong My near fatal accident followed and the world got swallowed up by the Covid pandemic.Theek hi kehte hain ke jab jab tak badon ka haath aap ke sar par hota hai ghar mein barkat rehti hai.We struggle on.. pic.twitter.com/DoX1Ahifip — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) November 21, 2021

Shaukat Azmi passed away due to age-related illness at the age of 93 on November 22, 2019. She was a noted theatre and film personality who was a part of Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA) and the Progressive Writers Association (IWA) along with her husband and legendary Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi. She also acted in films like Bazaar, Umrao Jaan, Salaam Bombay amongst others.

Speaking about her bond with her late mother, Shabana had earlier told Deccan Herald in an interview, "The woman I admire most is my mother Shaukat Kaifi who has been a wonderful wife, mother housekeeper but most importantly, her own person and a noted theatre actor. She found the perfect balance. My mother Shaukat Kaifi who is a very respected theatre artist was working with Prithvi Theatres and used to strap me on her back as a 4-month old child and carry me to work because we couldn't afford a maid. When I was about 3 years old I started accompanying her on her tours during vacations from school. I would go to sleep backstage with the smell of greasepaint all around me."

The Makdee actress had also enacted the role of her late mother in the famous play, Kaifi Aur Main.