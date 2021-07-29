Shershaah Actor Raj Arjun Says He Is Not Fond Of The Term 'Supporting Actor'

Raj Arjun, who is gearing up for the release of Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, opened up about the label of 'supporting actor' and his career choices which include hits like Secret Superstar, Rowdy Rathore, Raees, Black Friday, Dear Comrade and more. The actor revealed that he is not fond of the term supporting actors and said that he is an actor in its entirety.

Raj Arjun told Free Press Journal that he likes to be a part of any film in which the script cannot move without his character. He said, "I consider myself an actor because I might play any kind of role, and the film would be incomplete without me. So, I prefer being called an actor rather than a supporting actor."

The actor received critical acclaim after the release of Aamir Khan-starrer Secret Superstar in 2017. The role as a conservative and abusive husband gained him praise as an actor but he hasn't had a Bollywood release since then.

Returning to screen with Shershaah, he will be seen essaying the role of Subedar Raghunath. Talking about his role in the biographical war drama Raj said, "When Vishnuvardhan (director of Shershaah) narrated the script to me, I loved it. Overall, it was an amazing experience working for the film. We went to Kargil and shot there."

Raj revealed that while prepping for the film, they also got the chance to meet Army officers and spend time with them. "I also met the Subedar there and in a few days, he became a good friend. All of them were very supportive. We used to wake up at 3 am every day to get the vibe and at some point, we even felt that we were in the Army," he added.

Shershaah is scheduled to release on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video.