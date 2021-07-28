Shershaah: Kiara Advani Unveils A New Poster; Says 'Dimple Cheema Is My Kind Of Hero'

Unveiling her new poster of Shershaah as Dimple Cheema, Kiara Advani celebrates the resilience, strength and sacrifices of the heroes who stand tall as the pillars of support behind the men and women at army.

Slipping into the character of the simple, girl-next-door from Punjab, Kiara Advani looks beautiful and innocent as Dimple Cheema, the love interest of Captain Vikram Batra and the strongest pillar of support to him.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share this new poster and wrote, "Celebrating the story of heroes we know & the kind of heroes that prove to be the strongest pillars of support to the ones who shine. Dimple is my kind of hero, here's celebrating her resilience and her story too. #ShershaahOnPrime releases on 12th August only on @primevideoin."

See her post.

Earlier, at the trailer launch of Shershaah in Kargil, Kiara had expressed her gratitude towards the Indian Army courage and valour as well as the families of the army for their support and prayers, as they are the real pillars of strength to those at the war.

Terming Shershaah as a life-changing experience, Kiara Advani revealed the importance of the unsung heroes of the war, as the untold stories of the families often go unnoticed.

Portraying the head-strong, independent and modern woman who holds her beliefs over conforming to the norms of the society, Kiara Advani presented an inspirational performance as Dimple Cheema in the trailer of Shershaah who takes a stand to stay unmarried after the death of Captain Vikram Batra.

Unfolding the events and emotions behind the Kargil war, Shershaah traces the story of Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema. Set in the 90s, the film sheds light on the innocence of romance, bringing to screen the fresh and crackling chemistry of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra for the first time.

Shershaah is slated to premiere on August 12, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.