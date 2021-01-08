Shilpa Shirodkar Becomes The First Bollywood Actress To Get COVID-19 Vaccine, Says 'Vaccinated And Safe'

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who is currently in United Arab Emirates (UAE), became the first actress from India to receive the vaccination against COVID-19. She took to Instagram and shared the news with everyone.

The 51-year-old actress who is an avid social media user, on Thursday shared a photo of herself after getting vaccinated. She can be seen wearing a mask with a band aid on her arm. She captioned the post as, "Vaccinated and safe !! The new normal .. here I come 2021 Thank you UAE."

Many countries around the world are getting ready to begin the vaccination process for older citizens, politicians and healthcare workers. Back in December 2020, several actors and politicians like Sir Ian McKellen, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris took to their social media accounts and shared their experience after getting the vaccine.

According to a report by the Union Health Ministry on January 6, 2020, India is preparing to roll out the mass immunisation program within 10 days. Meanwhile, reports revealed that more than 75 lakh beneficiaries have already registered on Co-WIN software till date.

Notably, Shilpa Shirodkar is best known for films like Gopi Kishan, Trinetra, Dil Hi To Hai, Hum, Aankhey, and others. She is the elder sister of former Miss India and Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar. Shilpa reportedly took a 13-year hiatus from acting but returned to screen with Zee TV series Ek Mutthi Aasmaan in 2013.

