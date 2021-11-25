Suhana Khan Shares An Emotional Post As She Braces Herself To Bid Farewell To New York

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan had been studying cinema at the New York University and reportedly turned out to be a master student She had also acted in a short film during this course wherein her performance was much appreciated by the audience. Needless to say, New York had also become like a home to her as Suhana was also found having some gala time with her girl pals time and again. So it was not a surprise when she shared a sentimental post that hinted that she has to bid farewell to New York.

Talking about the same, Suhana Khan shared an emotional post wherein she posted a black and white picture of a building that visibly looks under construction and a truck that is parked in front of it. However, it is the writing on the truck that grabs all the eyeballs and is very much relatable to Suhana's state of mind. The words 'Don't worry. Even if you leave New York, you'll always be a New Yorker' can be seen written on the truck. She captioned it with a heartbreak emoji. Take a look at the post.

Suhana Khan's New York friends also expressed their sadness on her having to leave the city. They also wished her good luck in her future endeavours. It can be assumed that Suhana is now returning to India to be with her family and to focus on a probable acting career. Meanwhile, on the work front, there was buzz that Suhana will soon be making her acting debut in Bollywood under none other than Zoya Akhtar.

It was earlier announced that Zoya Akhtar is all set to adapt the popular International comic book Archies in India. The Netflix project is rumoured to be starring Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Earlier a source close to the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director told Pinkvilla, "Zoya has been working on the Indian adaptation of the International comic book, Archie, for the digital giant, Netflix. It's a teenage story and she has been on the lookout to get multiple young actors on board to play a bunch of friends. While casting is still underway, she has found one of her central characters in Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana."