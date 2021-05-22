Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Turns 21; Mom Gauri Khan Showers Her With Love In Her Note!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan's doting daughter Suhana Khan turns 21 today (May 22, 2021). To make her feel special, her mother Gauri took to social media to pen a beautiful note for her.

Gauri shared a glamorous picture of Suhana and captioned it as, ""Happy birthday.... you are loved today, tomorrow and always ❤." In the click, the star kid looks stunning in a black and white polka dot dress. An overwhelmed Suhana dropped a comment on her mommy's post which read, "I love you."

Have a look at the post.

Meanwhile, many people dropped sweet birthday messages for Suhana in the comment section on Gauri's post. Neelam Kothari Soni wrote, "Happiest birthday darling Suhana." Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented, "Happy birthday @suhanakhan2 ❤️." "Happy happy birthday Suhana 😍😍stay blessed always. 🤗🤗," read Namrata Shirodkar's comment. Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday 🤗 @suhanakhan."

Last year during the COVID-19 lockdown, Suhana spent some quality time with her mother at their residence Mannat in Mumbai. The mother-daughter duo bonded over some 'make-up' sessions. Gauri even showed off her photography skills by sharing some no make-up pictures of her daughter on her Instagram page.

Suhana is keen to follow into her father's footsteps and wants to take up acting as a career. Speaking about the same, the star kid had earlier told Vogue magazine, "What I love about acting is that I don't have to be myself, I can be completely different."

On the other hand, Shah Rukh too, had opened up about Suhana's acting aspirations and was quoted as saying by Femina magazine, "Suhana can be an actor if she has the passion and guts to work five times harder than me and get paid ten times less than I do, if times don't change for women actors. I want her to experience what my female co-stars have gone through. My daughter will be an actor like them and I want to feel the pain."

In another interview with Hindustan Times, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor had said, "Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it's my belief that they shouldn't start acting yet."

Last year, Suhana had made her acting debut with a ten-minute short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue directed by Theodore Gimeno. The film revolved around a young couple paying a visit to the girl's home for the first time while dealing with their relationship issues.

After graduating from Ardingly College in England, Suhana is currently studying films at New York University.