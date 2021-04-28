Suniel Shetty Joins The Initiative To Provide Free Oxygen Concentrators

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has taken to his social media handle to announce his new initiative to provide free oxygen concentrators in the wake of the COVID-19 second wave. The actor took stated how he has joined hands with an NGO for the initiative. He also urged all his fans and followers to reach out to him if they need any kind of help.

The Main Hoon Na actor mentioned on his social media handle that we all are going through some testing times, but a ray of hope in this is the way our people have joined hands to help each other. He further added that he is grateful to be part of this initiative aiming to provide free oxygen concentrators to people. The actor also asked his fans to message him on his social media if they need any kind of help or if they know people who are in dire need of help.

Suniel also mentioned that the fans can also contribute and be part of this mission. The Dhadkan actor asked his fans to amplify the message as far as possible. Take a look at his tweet.

We are going through some testing times, but a ray of hope in this is the way our people have joined hands to help each other. I am grateful to be a part of this initiative along with @FeedMyCity1, an initiative of #KVNFoundation, to provide free oxygen concentrators. pic.twitter.com/uhOrvn6tZA — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 28, 2021

Earlier, his Hera Pheri co-star Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna donated 100 oxygen concentrators to an organization. Twinkle took to her social media handle to share the news with their fans. The author wrote, "Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar

and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220. Thank you for the leads. Let's all do our bit."

Apart from this, other celebs like Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu and others have also been sharing some important contact details and information regarding the COVID-19 resources. Actor Sonu Sood has also been helping several people in distress by providing them COVID-19 resources. The actor has been spreading awareness amongst people to take the vaccine for the same. Apart from that, actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and others also took to their social media handles to inform their fans to stay at home to curb the further spread of the virus.