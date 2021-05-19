Vikram Bhatt Refuses To Comment On Mukesh-Mahesh Bhatt Split, Says Boss Asked Not To Talk About It

The Bhatt family has been making headlines since it was revealed that Mahesh relinquished his position as creative consultant of the family banner- Vishesh Films. While earlier this month, Emraan Hashmi opened up about the same, Vikram Bhatt has refused to comment on the professional split between his uncles.

Vikram recently said that he has been instructed against talking about the split by his 'boss' Mahesh Bhatt. Vikram was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "Whatever I have to say I will not say because my boss Mahesh Bhatt has asked me to not talk on this subject and I have to listen to him."

Earlier this year, after the alleged split made the headlines, Mukesh Bhatt had said that there was 'no fight' between the two brothers. However, Emraan Hashmi said, "Nothing is permanent. And I am saying this without knowing the details of what has played out between them. As far as I am concerned, I still talk to both of them," he told the leading daily.

According to reports, Mukesh Bhatt had revealed that Vishesh Films is his company, with Mahesh serving only as a consultant. He added that they will continue to collaborate even in future. "If I have a film hereafter where I need him, he will be there for his creativity. We have had no fight, but he does not want to hold the position anymore," he said.

Mukesh also told ETimes that his children Sakshi and Vishesh are going to take the Vishesh Films legacy forward. "They have some brilliant ideas and I shall always be around to guide them with my experience. The time has come for my children to grow in the business of movie-making, which we are very passionate about," he added.

Coming back to Vikram Bhatt, he is currently busy with his directorial venture for MX Player original Anamika. The show lead by Sunny Leone as a trained assassin, also stars Sonnalli Seygall.