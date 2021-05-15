Emraan Hashmi On Mahesh Bhatt-Mukesh Bhatt's Split : All Good Things Come To An End, Nothing Is Permanent

After over three decades of making films and money as one united entity Vishesh Films, brothers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt left everyone shocked when they announced their professional separation. In a recent interview with a leading tabloid, Emraan Hashmi who starred in many projects backed by Vishesh films, opened up about Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt's split.

Emraan told ETimes that he has many fond memories of Vishesh films and wishes that they all come back together to do a movie.

The Raaz 3 actor was quoted as saying, "I have many fond memories of Vishesh Films. I just wish we all come back together to do a film. I don't know what the subject will be, though."

Speaking about Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt choosing to end their professional collaboration, Emraan told the leading daily, "All good things come to an end. Equations change. Nothing is permanent. And I am saying this without knowing the details of what has played out between them."

The actor said that he was disappointed when he learnt about their personal split. He further added that he is in touch with both the filmmakers.

"As far as I am concerned, I still talk to both of them. Mukeshji wished me before Mumbai Saga. I am in touch with Mahesh Bhatt. We have been quite busy with our own lives during the lockdown but yet kept in touch. We are family. I spoke to Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt) through the lockdown; he is not only just a filmmaker for me but a wise man who has given me guidance. Things were getting confused during the lockdown and I needed his inputs on it," Emraan quoted ETimes as saying.

Earlier this year, Mukesh Bhatt had announced that Vishesh Films will now be run by his children, daughter Sakshi and son Vishesh. Later, he had clarified in an interview that Vishesh Films was always his company, with Mahesh serving only as an editorial consultant.

"Mahesh is not out of Vishesh Films per se. Please get this clear. The company Vishesh Films has been mine; my brother was a Creative Consultant on several projects even after he had stopped directing. If I have a film hereafter where I need him, he will be there for his creativity. We have had no fight, but he does not want to hold the position anymore".," Mukesh was quoted as saying by a tabloid.