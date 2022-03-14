Aamir Khan Reacts To Affair Rumours With Fatima Sana Shaikh; Reveals Real Reason Behind His Divorce With Kiran

Aamir Khan On Real Reason Behind His Divorce With Kiran

While speaking to News18, Aamir said that he and Kiran love each other so much, and they have a lot of respect for one another. But people don't get this and he accepts it.

He said, "Actually, Kiran and I realised that we like each other so much and consider one another family in the truest sense. Kiran and I are actually families. But our relationship of husband and wife experienced a certain change and we wanted to respect the institution of marriage."

Aamir Further Added...

"However, we are always going to be by each other's side. We are working together. We live close by. But we are no longer husband and wife and that's why we decided to call it quits," revealed the Thugs Of Hindostan actor.

Aamir Says He Didn't Divorce Reena Because Of Kiran

In the same interview, Aamir also recalled his first divorce with Reena Dutta and said that he didn't divorce her because of Kiran.

"When Reena and I got separated, there was no one in my life. A lot of people think that Kiran and I met before my divorce from Reena but it's not true. Kiran and I had met but we didn't really know each other and we became friends much later," asserted Khan.

Aamir Confirms He's Single

In the same interview, when Aamir Khan was asked if his divorce with Kiran happened because of any other relationship, he said, "No. There was no one back then, there is no one now."

Well, even without mentioning Fatima's name, Aamir has quashed all the fake rumours about his affair with the Dangal actress.

With Respect To Work

Aamir will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.