Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Why He Can't Order Food For Himself When He Stays In Hotel; 'Aishwarya Has To Call'

Abhishek Bachchan in his latest interview, spilled the beans about some interesting things about himself. Speaking about his share of quirks, the actor revealed that he can never order food for himself when he is staying at a hotel.

Abhishek went on to confess that he feels uncomfortable talking to strangers and would rather stay hungry than call and order food. The actor revealed that it's his actress-wife Aishwarya Rai who has to check up on him and call the room service to order food.

The Guru actor told radio jockey Siddharth Kannan, "I have certain quirks. If I am outdoor and my wife will call me in the evening asking 'how's your day' whatever, normal husband-wife chat. She says 'have you eaten,' I say 'no.' She says 'okay what do you want to eat' and I tell her and then she will...I can't call room service. Aishwarya has to call (room service), otherwise she knows I won't eat. I have this issue. I have a problem speaking to a stranger on the phone."

When told that he has a lovely wife, the actor admitted that she is the best.

In the same interview, Abhishek also admitted that he struggles to step out in his hotel lobby during promotional events without someone guiding him.

"I am very conscious. People laugh at me. We're sitting in a hotel today, doing our press tour, and if there isn't somebody to help me walk through the lobby, I won't come in. I am scared to enter a place alone. I need somebody around me, I would rather have somebody who can guide me. I'm very shy that way," the actor told Siddharth.

Workwise, Abhishek Bachchan's latest film Dasvi is currently streaming on Netflix and Jio Cinema. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.