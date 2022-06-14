Alia Bhatt Reveals She Hasn't Slept For A Week Ahead Of Brahmastra Trailer Release; 'I Am So Nervous'

The much awaited trailer of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra featuring real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be unveiled tomorrow (June 15). The mythological-based fantasy film has been in the making for a really long time which is one of the reasons why fans couldn't wait to watch this big screen spectacle.

Ahead of the trailer's release, Alia took to her Instagram stories to share a special message in which she expressed her excitement about the sneak-peek.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared that she has been so nervous that she watched the trailer 25-30 times as the film is a big deal for her. Alia said, "Its a big deal. I haven't slept for a week now. I am so nervous that I saw the trailer 25-30 times. People have been asking me so many questions about Brahmastra all these years."

Alia went on to say that she told those people that she has immense faith in her 'wonder-boy' Ayan Mukerji, who is the director of Brahmastra.

"The kind of efforts, love, attention, and focus that has gone into Brahmastra is kind of out of the world and over the years people have been asking me 'What's happening with Brahmastra, when is it releasing, how is it releasing, what is happening?' and I have just kept my head down and I have kept quiet because I was like 'Listen my best friend, who is my wonder boy, I call him Ayan (Mukerji) has a certain vision with this film and it takes time to make and hopefully when it's going to come out to the world you all will love it and enjoy," the Raazi actress said in the video.

Alia further added that she truly believes that the trailer is the most important unit that goes out of the film because based on that, the audience decides if the film is worth the watch or not."

Currently, Alia is in London busy shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone which also features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dorman. Speaking about Brahmastra, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be making guest appearances in the film.