Gehraiyaan: Ananya Panday Reveals How Suhana Khan And Her Alleged Beau Ishaan Khatter Reacted To Film

It's been a few days since Gehraiyaan started streaming on Amazon Prime Video and social media is inundated with mixed reactions over the film. While some loved the film to a T, others criticised it and expressed their disappointments over it. In conversation with a leading daily, Ananya opened up about her best friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor's reactions and also revealed what did her alleged beau Ishan Khatter say about the film.

While speaking about Suhana and Shanaya, Ananya told ETimes, "Suhana and Shanaya are my best friends. We're just like the bestest friends ever. I was lucky enough to watch the movie with them. They are the best audience because they were reacting to everything. They were like 'Oh my god! What's going to happen next? Oh my god, is this really happening?' and I was like 'Guys... chill. Watch the film.'"

Ananya further said that she is lucky to have sweet friends like them who are so supportive of her choices and work. Ananya went on to add that she discusses films and acting a lot with Suhana and Shanaya, because they have been doing it since childhood, as they all wanted to be actors.

"It was a collective dream that the three of us had together. They really, really enjoyed the film," said Ananya.

When probed about Ishaan Khatter's reaction, Ananya revealed that he watched the film along with her and he will be re-watching it again on Amazon Prime Video.

"He is someone who has been a very big influence on me in terms of cinema and acting. Even his personality is extremely loving and sweet and supportive. I am surrounded by a lot of love, so I am very grateful," said the Khaali Peeli actress.

In the same interview, Ananya also expressed her gratitude towards Alia Bhatt for giving her positive feedback after watching Gehraiyaan.