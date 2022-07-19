Ayan Mukerji Reacts To Kesariya Memes Over The Inclusion Of 'Love Storiyaan' In Its Lyrics

Ever since the makers of Brahmastra unveiled the full track 'Kesariya', netizens have been trolling the song over the inclusion of Hinglish words 'love storiyaan' in its lyrics. Now, an interview of Ayan Mukerji is going viral on social media, wherein the filmmaker has addressed why he found the words perfect for the song.

When asked what he has to say to netizens who think about the usage of words 'love storiyaan' as 'elaichi in a biryani', Ayan said, "We put it with a lot of love, we found it very interesting. We did not find it like elaichi, we thought it was a twist like bahut shakkar me thoda namak jab aata hai, uska ek maza, ek swaad hai (its not like a cardamon in biryani, its like salt amid too much sugar, it has its own taste)."

He further said, "Because the film is a modern film and the lyrics of the song are so traditional and simple, and this would have been a fun twist. I still feel that in some time, people will actually start enjoying it even more."

Ayan failed to convince fans with his explanation and netizens were hell-bent on trolling the filmmaker.

A Reddit user said, "If people have scrutinized a single song so much, he and his team need to sit back and think about how their entire movie is going to be taken apart and be ready for it. Especially since they have created so much hype and it's been in the making for so long."

Another Reddit user wrote, "Omg! It's just a joke why is he acting as if people are being unreasonable. Just be happy you're getting so much free publicity."

"I hope the film doesn't have such a taste in the name of modern," wrote another user.

Directed by Ayan, Brahmastra features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. When the trailer of the film was released, it received tremendous response from netizens. The film is all set to arrive in theatres on September 9, 2022.