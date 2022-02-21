Ayushmann Khurrana Pens A Powerful Poem As Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Ticks 2 Years

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media handle to share a hard-hitting poem penned by him on the power of representation of the LGBTQIA community. The actor did so as his film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan completed 2 years today (February 21). The movie revolved around the love story of a queer couple who strive to be together against all odds.

Talking about the same, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video wherein his voiceover can be seen heard in the background. The Article 15 actor can be seen narrating the poem penned by him wherein he can be seen saying how he will continue to represent the LGBTQIA community through his movies. Take a look at his post.

Along with that, Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a heartwarming caption. The Vicky Donor actor stated, "I have always considered myself merely a vehicle or a medium to tell stories that hopefully will affect positive social change. I was thrilled with how audiences reacted to the strong message about gender inclusivity that #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan (SMZS) delivered, making it a unique success story. On the second anniversary of the film, I again want to highlight that what's most important right now is a representation of the community in mainstream cinema."

The actor furthermore said that awareness about the community is gradually being created by movies like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui and Badhai Do. The Andhadhun actor added, "I think awareness among our countrymen has been created by films like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and now Badhaai Do. I believe we are moving in the right direction. SMZS and CKA will be remembered as baby steps towards a bigger impact."

The post received a lot of love from the netizens. Bhumi Pednekar who has starred in Badhaai Do which also revolves around the LGBTQIA community showered the post with heart emojis. One of the users commented on Ayushmann Khurrana's post saying, "THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR CREATING SUCH MASTERPIECE." Talking about the movie, it was helmed by Hitesh Kewalya. The movie also starred Jitendra Kumar, Neena Guta and Gajraj Rao. The movie was received well at the box office.