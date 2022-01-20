Ayushmann Khurrana Says He Has Always Been A Risk-Taker; 'I Have No Other Option'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who was last seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, spoke about doing films on risky subjects and said that he believes that he has been a risk-taker since his Bollywood debut. It's known to all that Ayushmann made his debut with Vicky Donor- a film based on sperm donation.

Ayushmann told Indian Express, "I started my film career with a risky subject. I've always been a risk taker, I have no other option. And, it is very difficult to find great scripts, and it is more than difficult to find a script which is known as a content script and still resonates with the masses and has a wider reach."

The actor further spoke about his next project Action Hero and said that he is learning MMA (mixed martial arts) for it. It's going to be a new challenge for Ayushmann, because the film will be a genre-breaker for him.

"Even Anek for that matter, with Anubhav Sinha, is also a genre-breaker. So, anything that is outside my comfort zone is challenging. Having said that, I'll not stop doing social comedies or dramas because that forms the crux of my filmography. And, it is very important me as I come from street theatre background who used to make plays on social issues, and this is just an extension of that personality," added Khurrana.

While looking back at his debut, Ayushmann thanked filmmaker Shoojit Sircar for trusting him.

"I am glad that Shoojit Sircar showed faith in me and came up with such a path breaking subject, and made it into a family film. That set the path for me and I thought how films are a great medium to trigger a social change and start conversations," asserted the Bala actor.