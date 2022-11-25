‘I Do Not Idolise SRK’ When Vivek Oberoi Said He ‘Loves’ Salman & Called Shah Rukh ‘Arrogant’

Veteran actor Suresh Oberoi's son Vivek Oberoi entered Boywood in 2002 with Ram Gopal Varma's Company and won many hearts.

He then went on to features in several popular films like Saathiya, Yuva, and Masti among others and was counted among the most promising newcomers.

After a good start, his career went downhill as he started dating Aishwarya Rai and went against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. His career prospects worsened after he held a press conference addressing his issues with the Tere Naam star.

In the 2003 press conference, Vivek accused Salman of making 41 abusive phone calls and threatening to kill him due to his closeness with Aishwarya.

However, did you know that months before the whole controversy related to Aishwarya, Vivek had praised Salman? Interestingly, in the same interview, he even called Shah Rukh Khan 'arrogant'. Yes, you read that right!

During his initial days, Vivek was called the next Shah Rukh Khan by people. Hence, in an interview back then, he was asked about his wish to feature in SRK's biopic.

Reacting to it, Vivek said, "I am fascinated by Shah Rukh Khan. He is brilliant. Every time I meet him, I tease him, 'Hello God, how are you?' Gauri (Shah Rukh's wife) keeps saying 'Stop calling him that. He is just Shah Rukh.' Here's a guy who comes from nowhere, has no connections to cinema and has no way to make it in. On his beliefs and convictions, he enters films, marries his childhood sweetheart, rules tinsel town and walks into offices and tells filmmakers to either sign him now or regret later."

Interestingly, he even called SRK arrogant and added, "I do not idolise Shah Rukh. I am fascinated because he is an interesting story. He has an interesting career graph. He won the award for the best actor and best villain in the same year. He is arrogant, yet he is also the humblest person around. He is so complex and interesting. I have immense respect for him. I am in awe of Shah Rukh."

Talking about the Maine Pyar Kiya star, he stated, "I also love Salman, Aamir and Amitabh Bachchan."

Sadly, the press conference soured things between Vivek and Salman. Even after so many years, nothing has yet changed between them.

On the career front, Vivek Oberoi will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Amazon Prime Video series titled Indian Police Force. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.