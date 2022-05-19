Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Anees Bazmi Reveals Why He Didn't Cast Akshay Kumar In His Film

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee and superstar Akshay Kumar have teamed up for many successful films like Welcome and Singh Is Kinng in the past. Therefore, fans were a bit surprised when Anees cast Kartik Aaryan in his upcoming horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 instead of Akshay Kumar who starred in the first installment of the film.

In his recent interaction with Bollywood Life, Anees explained the reason behind the same. On being asked if he approached Akshay for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the director revealed, "When you will watch the film you will understand that the script didn't allow me (to approach Akshay). It's a totally new film, and if I would have cast him, I would have to start the film from where the last one ended. But, that's not there, it's a completely new story, and when we decided to make it."

He went on to reveal that he always had Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in his mind when he wrote the script of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Bazmee said that he feels lucky that the trio got excited after hearing the narration and agreed to do the film.

Anees also opened up on the possibility of working with Akshay in the future and said, "When it comes to Akshay ji, everyone knows he is a star and he is a great actor, and I would love to work with him again and again. We are friends and we have made such good films like Welcome and Singh Is Kinng, so if there's something else we will definitely team up."

In the same interview, the filmmaker also mentioned that the climax of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will shock the audience and that it has been shot and choreographed beautifully.