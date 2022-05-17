Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma Reveals She Has Been Taking Batting Tips From Hubby Virat Kohli

After the birth of her daughter Vamika, Anushka Sharma is all set to grace the screen for the first time with Chakda Xpress. The Netflix film based on the life of former captain of India national women's cricket team, marks Anushka's return to films after a sabbatical of five years. Her last film was Anand L Rai's Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018.

In her recent tete-a-tete with Harper's Bazaar, the actress revealed that she has been taking batting tips from her husband and ace cricketer Virat Kohli for Chakda Xpress.

Anushka said, "We definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I've had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he's not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips."

She continued, "I always appreciated how mentally pressurising it can be to play cricket, but now, I also understand how physically draining it is. I remember when Virat would sometimes come to see me on a film set, and he would watch us on late-night shoots or in very cold places, he would be bewildered and wonder how we were able to do it. Now, I talk to him about the things that he's been doing for so many years."

Earlier, when Anushka had shared a few pictures of herself prepping for this film, Jhulan Goswami had reacted to them and written, "Very nice."

In January, when the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress had announced Chakda Xpress with a teaser, she had called it a special film because it is a story of tremendous sacrifice. She had also mentioned that Chakda Xpress will be a dramatic retelling of several instances which shaped Jhulan Goswami's life and women's cricket.